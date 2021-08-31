The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on employees of Federal Government treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who retired between January and August 2021 to enrol online for their annual pre-retirement verification exercise.

PenCom, also extended the advice to employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who are due to retire from September 2021 and those who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

The Commission pointed out that the online enrolment application would go live on September 1, 2021, as verification and enrolment by relevant stakeholders must be completed with their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) by October 29, 2021.

It explained that those concerned have two options for enrolment including Self-Assisted and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted and advised retirees/prospective retirees for the year 2021 to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate the online enrolment process.

According to PenCom, the Self-Assisted is done by registering and capturing their employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for physical verification and enrolment.

