From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on employees of Federal Government treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who retired between January and August 2021 to enrol online for their annual pre-retirement verification exercise.

PenCom, also extended the advice to employees of Federal Government treasury-funded MDAs who are due to retire from September 2021 and those who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

The management of PenCom pointed out that the online enrolment application would go live on 1st September, 2021, noting that verification and enrolment by all concerned must be completed with their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) by 29th

October 2021.

It explained that those concerned has two options for enrolment such as self-assisted and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted and advised retirees/prospective retirees for the year 2021 to visit PenCom’s website www.pencom.gov.ng to initiate

the online enrolment process.

According to PenCom, the self-assisted is done by registering and capturing their employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for physical verification and enrolment.

The Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/PFA-Assisted requires Retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason to approach the

PDO of their respective MDAs or visit their PFA for assistance.

PenCom further stated that the step by step procedure for the online enrolment would be hosted on its website.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) recently announced that it has developed an online application which automates the annual pre-retirement verification and enrolment exercise for retirees/ prospective retirees of treasury-funded Federal Government MDAs.

