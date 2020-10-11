Fred Itua, Abuja

Almost two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded names of board and management members of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) to the National Assembly for confirmation, some workers of the Commission have petitioned Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to direct the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters to stay action on the confirmation of the six nominees.

The nominees are Dr Oyindasola Oluremi Oni and Aisha Dahiru Umar from North Central and North East respectively for the office of Chairman and Director General of the Board.

Others nominated as commissioners were Hannatu Musa,North-West; Clement Akintola,South-West; Ayim Nyerere,South-East and Charles Emukowhale,South-South.

Writing under the aegis of Pension Reform Advocacy Group, the group specifically kicked against the confirmation of Dahiru Umar, as substantive DG of the agency. They said her confirmation makes a mockery of the anti-corruption crusade of the Buhari administration even as they urged the Senate President to use his office to save the pension fund which it put at over N11trillion from jeopardy.

Daily Sun also learnt that some lawmakers from the South West, South East and North Central zones have taken a position to work against the confirmation of Umar as DG, citing breach of certain provisions of the National Pension Commission Act 2014.