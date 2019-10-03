In a bid to foster a sound pension industry anchored on good corporate governance that is consistent with international best practices, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) is convening a conference for directors of licensed Pension Operators to promote capacity building and institutional strengthening of the operators.

According to a statement issued by PenCom , the conference will hold Tuesday, 15, and Wednesday 16, October, 2019, by 8:30am, at Lagos-Osun Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja and has the theme as, ‘Driving Economic Development Through a sustainable Pension Industry’.

The commission in the statement noted that attendance is open to all licensed pension operators and each operator is required to nominate four Non-Executive Directors, of which at least one must be an Independent Director, to attend the conference.