The President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Mr Francis Johnson is dead.

Mr Lumumba Okugbawa, the Association General Secretary and Mr Frank Esanubi, Deputy President, confirmed the death in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), Central Working Committee (CWC), members and staff of PENGASSAN, we announce the untimely and painful death of Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson.

“Johnson, President PENGASSAN passed on in the early hours of Friday, 31st May 2019 at the National Hospital Abuja, after a brief illness.

“Late Johnson, until his passing on was a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and was on the final lap of his eventful and transformational six years tenure as President PENGASSAN,” he said.

Johnson was elected as president in June 2014 and re-elected in 2017.

The association said the late Johnson would be remembered by his comrades, co-workers, family and friends for being thoughtful, humorous, compassionate and transparent.

It said the deceased touched the lives of so many and was the very embodiment of strength, patience, and perseverance.

Okugbawa, the secretary, added that these attributes had propelled him to develop a deep connection with nature, zest for life and the total transformation of PENGASSAN National Secretariat and initiating the e-library and Events Resources Centres in all of our Zonal offices.

“His joyous laughter and giving spirit will forever be ingrained in our memories.

“Burial rites will be communicated to the general public as soon as we receive information from the family,” he said.

(NAN)