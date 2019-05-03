Christine Onwuachumba

A new promo by Pennek Nigeria Limited, a leading real estate company in Lagos, has opened a door of opportunities for prospective property owners for premium acquisitions in a new estate situated in the Lekki-Ajah corridor.

According to Kennedy Nnadi, Managing Director, Pennek Nigeria Limited, the estate, strategically located at Lekki Scheme 2 and barely 10 minutes drive from Chevron roundabout, is free of the hassles and bottlenecks associated with property acquisition in Lagos.

The 72 acres of dry table land is sold in plots of 500sqm at N18,000,000 and with a title of a Governor’s Consent. However, a flexible payment plan allows buyers to start off with a N3 million down payment, and subsequently spread the balance across six months or up to 12 months.

Pennek Nigeria Limited is a real estate investment firm that specializes in the procurement and offering of choice plots of land in areas proven to yield the highest returns on investment (ROI) in the rapidly-developing Lekki and Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State.

While attributing the skyrocketing price of Lagos property to the presence of many players in the property business, Nnadi avowed, “Our goal is to change the dynamics of the industry with our pricing and with offers like a free plot of land.”

He continued: “We live in the same environment and understand the demands on our limited resources. Pennek’s goal is to make it easy for people to live in their dream homes, or make the best real estate investments as the case may be.” In his words: “This offer is one of the ways we are making luxury affordable for more Nigerians. This is one of the goals the company aims to achieve.”