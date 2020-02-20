The Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PENOP) has appointed Oguche Agudah as its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Speaking on the appointment, President of the Association/CEO of Leadway Pensure, Ronke Adedeji, said; Oguche will help drive the agenda and strategy of the industry as it moves towards ensuring that all stakeholders feel the impact of the pension industry in a greater way with his unique experience of working in the public and private sector with varied and extensive experience in the financial services industry as well.

Oguche, prior to his appointment was Nigeria’s Regional Director for OurCrowd, crowd funding and venture capital firm with headquarters in Israel. He was previously the Chief Investment Officer & Executive Director of a growing integrated real estate and alternative asset management company.

He has also worked as a Special adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. His portfolio was “Access to Finance”. In this role, he advised on and implemented policies, strategies and programmes that could help to increase access to finance for Nigeria’s entrepreneurs. Along with a team of others, he was also involved in the formulation and implementation of Nigeria’s most ambitious industrial revolution plan, christened- The Nigeria industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP).

Furthermore, he worked with Standard Chartered Bank as an Associate Director in their Lagos office, where he was in charge of the credit quality of a portfolio of assets worth $ 7 billion dollars. This included various loan products and derivatives to banks, the government and sovereign owned enterprises (SOEs) in Nigeria.

He possesses a degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Lagos and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers Nigeria.