Odion Ighalo said he’s sad to see his dream of playing for Manchester United come to an end, after edging closer to the end of his loan spell with the club.

Ighalo, 31, will depart Old Trafford at the end of the month when his loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua expires.

The former Nigerian international striker penned an emotional letter to the Red Devils on Tuesday, thanking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for giving him the opportunity to play for the club.

The statement read: “It’s so hard to see this dream

come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for.

“To the Manager, I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not, to my amazing teammates I will miss you guys, it was always fun and a time I look forward to training and spending time with all of you. And I pray we win the League and FA cup this year.