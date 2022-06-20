From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to curb fraudulent activities in the Imo State pension system, the Imo State government said it has restructured the Imo State Pension Board which will also facilitate prompt payment of pensions to retiring civil servants.

Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Ford Ozumba who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Monday regretted that the State government has lost millions of naira to fraud activities inherent in the system before governor Hope Uzodimma assumed office and ordered for the restructuring.

According to the commissioner who described the problem as incredible noted that some staff of the board below grade level 6 were living larger than their level because padding of figures and impersonating dead staff.

He said”The State is bleeding the state, they continue to drag down government with all kinds of fraud ,some of them in hrade level 6 are already richer than their permanent secretary, they own many houses and spend government money as if it’s their own.

“The system we are adopting now does not entail our senior citizens to waste their time in the rain and sun all in the name of waiting for their turn to collect their pension which does not even come sometimes.” Ozumba said.

Ozumba however assured the pensioners and workers in the State of prompt payment of their entitlements.

