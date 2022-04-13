By Henry Uche

In other to ensure business growth, development and sustenance, operators in the pension and Insurance sectors have been tasked to provide excellent services to the customers and swiftly fix their complains.

The Managing Director/CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, made this charge during the sixth Businesstoday conference with the theme, ‘Prioritising excellent customer services in insurance and pension businesses’ in Lagos.’

According to her, customer experience was critical to business performance, growth and sustainability in today’s insurance and pensions businesses (intangible promises).

Ojemudia, stress that “Maintaining trust is very fundamental to today’s business environment as solid customer service remains imperative to achieve this. Satisfactory customer service is vital to the existence of any business, including insurance and pensions.”

She added that customers were very demanding and value-centric, hence the need for the insurance and pensions businesses to brace up and be continually dynamic in their approach in terms of quality service and value creation.

“Prioritizing Excellent Customer Services in Insurance and Pension Businesses, is very apt and timely. TheThe consequences of below standard or poor customer experience can easily be shared through social media. This is so fragile that a poorly handled claim, a slight error of a staff captured on a mobile phone, a nonchalant phone call, or a laid back email can be escalated into a brand-damaging crisis.

“Furthermore, Prioritizing customer experience is not just about reducing the risk of customer service mishaps. It is indeed a way for companies in competitive markets like ours, to distinguish their brands. In order for us as insurers and pension businesses to functionally prioritize customer experience, we need to think from the customer’s perspective,” she added.

