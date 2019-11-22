Godwin Tsa Abuja

The trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM) suffered an abrupt adjournment, yesterday, at the Federal High Court following his failing health condition.

Meanwhile, Justice Okon Abang has accused the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) of colluding with Maina and his legal team to frustrate the trial.

When the trial resumed before Justice Okon Abang yesterday, Maina who was seated at the extreme of the crowded courtroom was assisted by two personnel of the Nigeria Correctional Service in an attempt to walk into the dock.

But having noticed the development, Justice Abang ordered that Maina should be allowed to remain in his position for the proceeding.

However, when proceedings commenced, the attention of the Judge was drawn to the deteriorating health condition of Maina by his counsel, Francis Oronsaye.

Consequently, Justice Abang stood down proceedings for 20 minutes to enable Maina take his medication.

However, drama unfolded when the court resumed proceedings as counsel to the second defendant in the case, Common Input Property and Investment Limited, Adeola Adedipe urged the court to resolve two issues before proceeding with the case.

The two issues, according to Adedipe, are the ruling on the pending bail application of the fisrt defendant (Maina) and the assessment of the medical report on Maina by the Court, to ascertain the health status.

Adedipe submitted that proceedings with the trial without ruling on the health condition of Maina as well as his back application would render the proceedings a nugatory at the Court of Appeal.

But shortly after their submissions, Maina who was being sandwiched between personnel of the Nigeria Correction Centre, Abuja, and family members almost collapsed in court.

Following the development, his counsel, Oronsaye asked the court to adjourned the proceedings and to also vacate the Friday date fixed for the trail to enable him attend to his health.

The case was adjourned to November 25 at the instance of the parties.