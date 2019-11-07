Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, appeared in court on Thursday in a wheelchair as he faces trial over an alleged N2 billion fraud charge against him.

Looking pensive in his sky blue caftan, he was wheeled into the courtroom where Justice Okon Abang is expected to deliver ruling on his bail application.

Maina was absent in court on Tuesday for his trail as a result of an undisclosed health condition.

He was arraigned on October 25, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside a company, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, which was allegedly linked to him, on a 12-count criminal charge of corruption and money laundering.

Though Maina pleaded not guilty to all charges, trial judge Justice Okon Abang, ordered his remand in the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.