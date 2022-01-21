From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has accused governors in the South West of breach of contracts and flouting of constitution on the payment of consequential adjustment of pensions.

The union described the action of the governors as deliberate plan to punish the pensioners, saying it may be forced to direct its members not to vote for those governors that have refused to attend to the suffering and plight of the pensioners.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, yesterday, shortly after the South West meeting of the NUP, the Public Relations Officer of the zone, Olusegun Abatan, alleged that South West governors have refused to pay the consequential adjustment of pensions and some of them are still holding on to the checkup dues of the union.

According to the union, “in the constitution of the country, it is stated that anytime salaries of workers are paid, pensions should also be paid concomitantly or every five years. There was an increase in salaries and wages in 2019 where many state governments entered into an agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress in their respective states and the adjustment to salaries and wages were put in place.

“In some other states, there was an agreement that when there was a circular from Abuja in respect of consequential adjustment to pension, the state government should also pay the consequential adjustment.

“The Federal Government has not only adhered to the adjustment, but has also paid it. The problem we always have is with our state governments.

“It is like the state governors are having a meeting that pensioners should die in penury. They flout the constitutional provision with reckless abandonment. No state in the South West has addressed the consequential adjustment,” he said.

Abatan, who is also the NUP secretary in Oyo State, said the union has resolved to send reminders to the state governors and also involve the states’ Houses of Assembly to come to the rescue of the pensioners.