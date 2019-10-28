James Ojo, Abuja

An appeal has gone to President Mohammadu Buhari to approve implementation of minimum pension for pensioners in accordance with the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Members of the Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) who made the appeal said they were sure the president would give immediate attention to their demand.

“We, pensioners believe so much in President Buhari’s government when it comes to our welfare and what is due to us. So far, he has left no one in doubt by the prompt payment of monthly pensions. Section 173 of the constitution clearly states that once you increase salary for workers by a particular percentage, automatically you will also increase pensions by same percentage.”

President-General of the group, Chief Temple Ubani, FEPPPAN, commended the Minister of Labour and Employment and his team for their negotiating skill and efforts which saw government and labour reach agreement on the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 new minimum wage.

The association said Nigeria would have been plunged into industrial anarchy, but for the prompt action taken which averted an imminent strike.

“The labour was prepared to completely shut down the economy of the country. And it is also possible that most Nigerians would have supported the strike. Industrial crisis is as old as trade unionism particularly in our own clime,” the group noted.