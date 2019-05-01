Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) Abia state has disrupted today’s May Day march past at Ibeku High School, Umuahia, Abia State capital.

The pensioners who stormed out of their seats took over the front podium where Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by the HoS, Sir Onyii Nwama, was taking salute said that the government was applying mercy killing on the pensioners by making them die gradually.

The pensioners surged on the field to display their anger following non payment of their pensions when they were called out to march.

It took over an hour to restore normalcy at the venue as other aggrieved unions joined them in protest while others were hailing them for their courage.