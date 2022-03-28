From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC),Kebbi State chapter has commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu over his administration payment of about N8 billion to pensioners in the state.

Chairman of NLC,Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan stated this while speaking with newsmen on the progress made on the settlements of the retired workers entitlement in the state.

Alhassan noted that initially, the state government approved N6 billion for the payment of retired workers from 2017,2018,2019, stresses that the recent approval was about N1.8 billion which was meant to cover 2020 retirees.

The labour leader in the state explained that, Governor Bagudu has also directed the Committee on pensioners verification to start their verification exercise for the 2021 pensioners and submit their report for immediate approval.

While speaking on the development, Alhassan said: “we are very grateful for the release of the money by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the payment of retired workers. Before,he gave approval of N6 billion, then,N1.8bilion for retirees up to 100 percentage. Still on this,the Governor still ask us to continue to verifying pensioners of 2021.

” This is very unique,we, the workers in the state are very happy about the concern of the Governor for the welfare of our retired workers. It is our hope and prayers that other Governors across Nigeria will emulate this kind of gesture towards their old citizens which Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has shown good example.

“The entire workers in the state are very grateful and wishes the Governor, members of his cabinet a successful tenure. The workers shall continue to support and partner with the administration towards uplifting the welfare of the workers and development of the state”, he said.