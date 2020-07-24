Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the part-payment of N7.45bn for various outstanding accrued rights and benefits owed to its members under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The NUP , in a statement by its President, Dr Abel Afolayan, said the gesture of the President would go a long way in lessening the pains and frustrations of vulnerable members who have been hit by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afolayan went on to appeal to the Federal Government for the release of the remaining funds. He said: “While appreciating and commending the Federal Government for this laudable humanitarian gesture, we wish to passionately appeal to the Federal Government for the release of further funds towards clearing the backlog of the accrued rights from June 2019 to date.

“May we also use this medium and opportunity to appeal to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, to intensify effort in the payment of the 50 per cent outstanding balance due to the Nigeria Airways pensioners which had been approved by the Federal Government since November, 2019.

“As we express our appreciation and gratitude to the Federal Government, we would like to, as well, place on record that the NUP and its teeming members under the leadership of Dr. A. O. Afolayan is proud to be associated with President Muhammadu Buhari’s humane administration and leadership style which had brought succour to many dejected and hopeless pensioners; and many other homes.”

The Union finally thanked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, for promptly disbursing the funds to the members, saying it has wiped the tears of the vulnerable and downtrodden pensioners/retirees in the country.