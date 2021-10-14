From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), has appealed to the government to give more priorities to the welfare of retired workers in the country.

The Southwest National Vice President of the union, Elder Ayo Kumapayi, who made the appeal in Osogbo, Osun state, during the swearing in ceremony of the state executives, urged the federal and state governments to always pay their entitlements regularly.

Noting that the retirees have discharged their duties by working for the country when they were agile, Kumapayi said the pensioners deserve better treatment after service.

He commended some state governors, particularly in the southwest, for their efforts to make life bearable for the retirees, urging them not to relent in making the pensioners happy.

He particularly commended Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for the prompt payment of pension arrears and appealed to him to pay the backlogs of pension arrears.

Kumapayi who expressed sadness over the rate at which pensioners are dying, advised them to prioritise their health by engaging in regular check-up.

The state chairman of the union, Alhaji Olasukanmi Ganiyu Salawu, also lauded Oyetola for the priority given to welfare of pensioners.

Salary who was reelected, urged the governor to look into regularization of pension in conformity with the new minimum wage.

He solicited a bus and government’s support for the annual pensioners day.

