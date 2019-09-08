Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

BENUE State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the recent protests embarked upon by retired civil servants in the state who were demanding for payment of their pensions and gratuities.

Despite all pleas by Governor Samuel, the pensioners have continued to occupy the Benue State government House, demanding payment of their 25 months pension arrears.

Addressing newsmen at its Party Secretariat on Saturday, the PDP through its Chairman, Sir John Ngbede, noted that the pensioners had fallen prey to the antics of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who wanted to use it to score cheap political points.

According to him, Governor Ortom at the inception of his administration in 2015 inherited cumulative arrears of pensions being owed retirees to the tune of N17. 1 billion out of which it has so far paid over N6 billion.

He explained that the administration was still working on the ways to pay the arrears of N11 billion being owed the senior citizens from the inherited stock, stressing that “this much was reiterated by His Excellency the governor in his speech to the protesting retirees.