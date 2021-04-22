From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) is planning a protest in Abuja over failure by the Federal Government to review their pensions to reflect the new minimum wage, its president, Abel Afolayan has said.

Afolayan who disclosed this after the union’s 11th quadrennial delegates conference in Abuja, yesterday, said the union would protest Friday morning at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

“We are protesting because they refuse to release the letter of pension increment. The welfare of pensioners are still terrible. The pensioners are not being treated well at all. Many pensioners are suffering. Some earn as low as N5,000 and they are not being paid as and when due. Even as we speak now the pension increment, consequential upon the national minimum wage and salary adjustment to workers is yet to be effected, two years after those of the workers have been done.”

He said the union had issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government on the protest. He said the predicament of pensioners demanded urgent response from the government.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige represented by Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Yerima Tarfa, admitted that the lingering issue of consequential adjustment for Nigerian pensioners has been overdue since 2019 when the new Minimum Wage Act was signed.

He promised that the ministry was taking the lead in ensuring that the review was achieved.