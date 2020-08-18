Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The factional leader of the Nigeria Union of Pension (NUP) in Imo State, Iyke Ohaneje, has confirmed the receipt of pension arrears by some union members.

Ohanaeje, who is the Chairman, Pension Intervention Committee (PIC), addressing members at the Freedom Square, Owerri, on Tuesday where the pensioners held their meeting, has also assured those yet to be paid that they will pressure the State Government to settle all members.

Explaining why some of them are yet to be paid, the union leader said: ‘The reason why we are on this now is because the State Government is going by Automation and not Biometric. Automation is fluctuating and it is slow; while in Biometric, everybody would be captured at the same time.

‘Some of our members have been paid four months, three months and some have not been paid at all, but we would continue to put pressure on government until we get to the promise land.’

Ohanaeje has criticised the automation system of payment by the State Government, threatening that his members will reject it because it is not capturing all of them at the same time.