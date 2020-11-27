The management and students of Pentecost School of Deliverance set for her 22nd annual convocation and Power Cup maiden awards which will come up on 28th of November, 2020.

It can be recalled that last year’s graduation was really magnificent as it witnessed the presentation of the United Nation’s Eminent Peace Ambassador Award to the rector of the institution for his immense contribution to humanity.

This year’s event is set to maintain the spirited trend in the institution with the award, medal and cash presentation to winners of the maiden Edition of the various categories, the introduction of “Power Cup” is certainly one of the ways the ministry intends to discover talents and give the necessary exposure.