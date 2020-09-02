Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN),Kebbi State,Pastor Vincent Orio, Rev. Cyril Nworgu of Christ The Answer Church, Birnin Kebbi and residents in the State capital have commended the Kebbi State government over the construction of access roads in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

The State government, recently had mobilized contractors to start construction of access roads in Badariya,GRA NEPA area, Emir Gwandu palace areas linking main road in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Chairman of PFN,Pastor Orio while speaking with newsmen , described the development as a relief and welcome development to the people of Badariya and Christians community in the area.

According to him, “this is a welcome development because this road has been a pain to those of us who are living in this area. Many women have fell from motorcycles while passing this road to their various houses and injured. So,when we see government coming here to take action in construction this road, we fell happy and we are thanking the government of the day for this good work they have started.

” This quality of this work is no doubt, though still ongoing. We believed the contractor would do a good job. So far, the project is going on well and as you know, Rome was not build in one day”.

Orio also appealed to the state government to extend the roads construction to nooks and crannies of all the Church areas.

“I want to appeal to the state government to extend the construction to other roads within Badariya area that linking all roads. As a Christian, we want to appeal to government that they should help us to construct all the roads that divided all the churches. If our government could do this for us,bwe shall happy and grateful”.

He added that, the contractor handling the project should endeavour to lay good drainage system in the area stressed that, the gully erosion always destroy the road during rain season.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the Site Coordinators handling the access roads in Birnin Kebbi, Engineer Adewoye Festus of Habib Construction Company, explained that the company had engaged indigenous workers in all the work they doing in Kebbi state.

He said: ” we thank God there was no problem so far, everything is going on smoothly. Sometimes, rain will disturbed us, but our work is going on smoothly.”

Speaking on quality and engagement of labourers, Festus said: “seen is believing. All what we are doing here are quality work and it would last for many yeas.

” We also employed indigenous workers from this are so that they can enjoying the government benefits. Most of our workers,90 percentages are from Birnin Kebbi and other local government areas”.

While expressed his happiness over the roads construction within Birnin Kebbi, an Octogenarian, a former teacher of Senator Adamu Aleiro, Mallam Abubakar Udu, who is a resident behind Emir Gwandu palace, said he was happy to witness such development during his life time.

“We are very glad and really happy about this road construction going on in this area. And we are happy to witness this opportunity among the people government is extending this project to. On behalf of our quarter’s, we say a big thank to the government. We are very sure that the work will be 100 percent done with quality material with what we are seeing on ground now”, he said.

Rev. Cyril Nworgu of Christ The Answer Church, Birnin Kebbi also commended the state government over the construction of the access roads in Birnin Kebbi, especially around the Badariya area, stressed that, it would relieved hardship and pain of residents.