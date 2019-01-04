I believe some people are not comfortable seeing certain people around him all the time though we still meet but occasionally, unlike before he became the president when only sleep separated us. At times he may send for you but you may not be informed, that is if they don’t want you close again. But that doesn’t mean there is a problem between us, we still hold each other highly and he still has a high opinion of me just as I do.

Some Nigerians are saying that Buhari has not performed wee enough to deserve a second term. What do you think is responsible for Buhari’s low or poor performance so far?

Your question is relative, to others he has not performed lowly or poorly but it is a matter of one’s opinion. So if you generalise that he has performed poorly so far, you might be provoking some Nigerians who share a contrary opinion. Nobody born of a woman is perfect, no leader is perfect and President Buhari is not an exception. There are some perceived lapses in the administration which is normal in every government but to pass a final verdict that it is a total failure, I think you are not being too fair to the old man. I can sadly observe that most of the people I presently see around the president were invisible during our struggles over the years; I started seeing them after he won election and was subsequently sworn in. There is a particular individual who called and insulted me heavily for instituting litigation against the former president, Goodluck Jonathan that he was not eligible to contest the 2015 election. He even threatened sending his armed thugs after me if I didn’t withdraw the case. I bluntly told him to go to Lagos and jump into the lagoons. My partner in the case Mallam Shuaibu Lilli faced similar threats too, ironically, that very person is presently holding a very key position in the government.

This is a man whose ideological convictions are completely at variance with that of the president. Don’t you think he will be a saboteur? In my opinion, I feel that the perceived lapses of the administration are because the president has not carried most of his people along, his ideological partners and the main people who believe in the change mantra. I think his wife also mentioned that once, that her husband has been hijacked by some people but I think that is a domestic matter that should not form the basis of our discussion.

But I know a good number of people that have been with the president since 2003 but are just there doing nothing, such people can be courageous and bold enough to caution the president when he is going wrong because he knows them and they know him. But when you empower mostly people that you don’t know and people who don’t share your philosophies, they will lack the courage and will to call you to order. I believe this is one of the major mistakes the president has done, though there is time to correct it.

The other aspect is about the security situation in the country, I am particularly touched because I have lost a lot of loved ones in my home state of Benue. And you know as a practising and devout Catholic, I will feel the murder of reverend fathers in the manner at which it was done in Mbalom in Gwer council of Benue State. The president needs to take more proactive measures to end these killings. I was addressing some people in Makurdi a while ago and I told them and repeated with emphasis that the Buhari I know and have worked with very closely for numerous years will never ask or encourage anybody to go and kill. They almost attacked me, pointing out that the minister of Defence has been saying the anti-open grazing law enacted by the Benue State House of Assembly is responsible for the killings in Benue and to them that is President Buhari’s opinion too. It took time for me to convince them that the minister was expressing his own opinion as security personnel and not of the president. They also quoted the IGP who shares the same opinion and has expressed it at different fora. You see, the truth of the matter is that when certain people say certain things, they spur these militants to cause more havoc. Some of the statements sounded as if they justified the massacre going on in Benue State and other places. It is an established fact that the problem predates Buhari, but he should be more proactive, people are wrongly accusing him pointing out the fact that all the sensitive security operatives are Muslims and are sympathetic to the herdsmen. This may not be the case but the choice of Service Chiefs has made it look suspicious and the president should note this in his subsequent appointments.