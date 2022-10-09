(dpa/NAN)

Demonstrators gathered to demand better working conditions and to oppose right-wing extremism in central Rome on Saturday, after the far-right emerged victorious in the recent elections.

The attendees called for a renewed focus on labour and social justice issues in Italy and Europe.

The rally coincided with the one-year anniversary of the attack on the headquarters of Italy’s trade union confederation CGIL in Rome.

At the time, right-wing extremists attacked, invaded and vandalised the building on the sidelines of a demonstration against the government’s pandemic measures. Three police officers were injured.

Soon afterwards, the authorities arrested members of the far-right party Forza Nuova who were involved in the attack, and some were jailed.

At Saturday’s event, CGIL General Secretary Maurizio Landini warned people about the dangers of fascism in an address at the central Piazza del Popolo square which was packed with people.

Lawmakers did not listen to workers while working conditions had deteriorated and corporate profits had increased, he said.

Turning to the emerging government, he declared, “We don’t want to be called when you have already decided things.”

After a coalition made up of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia, the right-wing Lega and conservative Forza Italia won the election on Sept. 25, discussions about a Cabinet are under way.

“Important steps” were taken on Saturday, according to sources close to party circles, during a meeting in Villa Arcore, belonging to former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The Italian parliament is due to convene on Oct.13.

After that, President Sergio Mattarella will consult all of the parties then give a mandate to form a government.