For Nollywood actress, Uju Mandy, it has not been easy coping with her big boobs.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Anambra State-born single mother lamented the pains she goes through carrying her heavy breasts.

“As a lady with plus-size boobs, I face lots of challenges, especially insults from people. I mean plenty of insults from both men and women. Some even body-shame me because of my big boobs. While some will say that my sense is in my breasts, others will say all sorts of unkind words, but I don’t really care. Recently, someone insulted me, saying I don’t have sense and that I reason with my big breasts,” she lamented.

Mandy, however, revealed reasons she is not willing to settle down anytime soon. “I am very scared of marriage. It is not easy. In fact, I am not ready for now because I am scared of divorce. Men will always cheat because they are polygamous in nature. Even, ‘jazz’ cannot stop a man from cheating. I am not a saint; I have also cheated on my partner. I caught him cheating on me, so I cheated in return. If I get married and my husband cheats, I’ll not leave the union. I’ll forgive him and we iron things out. Married women cheat too,” she stated.