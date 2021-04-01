By Henry Uche, Lagos

The founder, Academy For Entrepreneurial Studies, Nigeria (AES), Ausbeth Ajagu, has said that people, not God, are responsible for the myriads of challenges bedeviling the country.

At a press briefing, Ajagu said much of the blame goes to politcal leaders who have failed to deliver the real essence of leadership. Acccording to him, Nigerians should go back to God for healing of the Land for there is no iniquity with God.

‘God is not the cause of insecurity, unemployment, and general hardship in the country, everyone has a divine assignment, we must find ours and run with it. As for the leaders, they must give account of stewardship one day because they are playing a feudicial roles. They may run from the eyes of men, but not from the Almighty,’ he said.

The politcal economist frowned at the defenses public office holders put forward whenever they fail, noting that leadership is not for everyone but for the few who are empowered by divinity to fulfill God’s mandate.

Talking about youth restiveness, he affirmed that the Academy For Entrepreneurial Studies is poised to give hope to young people by offering several correctional incentives to help ameliorate their plight, but that young people must have the right mindset regarding divinity, humanity and life at large.

‘Our ministry (The Pentium Ministries) is holding a two-day programme with the theme “Dinner With The King” at Festac, Lagos, and any youths who attend would be given fifty per cent discount of total cost to run our leadership, mentorship, entreprenueship and other training we offer for life. Such youths would gain networking and job opportunities, reference and recommendations even to travel overseas. We want to give the youths a reason to live and lead a godly life instead of indulging in all manner of evil,’ he said.

‘As elections draws nigh, I wish the youth would forgo the immediate and go for the ultimate. The ultimate is the end result which are the democracy dividends. If you go for the immediate fantasies and estacies, your future is doomed.’

He continued: ‘It’s God that install leaders through the instrumentality of man, He alone can remove them, so Nigerians to go back to God to give them better leaders as nations do from time immemorial.

‘God is not yet through with Nigeria adding that the best is yet to come. Nigeria is blessed. The problem is we have not gotten it right from leadership. God has the power to change everything. But we must have the right mindset and never allow men and women who doesn’t worth it to grab the reins of power, but we must work and pray for the right leaders.’