Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Barrister Istifanus Gyang, has said the people of Plateau State are no longer safe anywhere in the country.

He added that the people are not safe in the North East and even in their ancestral homes.

Senator Gyang in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ashoms, condemned the gruesome killing of 13 people in Kwattas and Ruboi villages in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

He said : “The successive attacks and killing of 13 natives of Kwattas and Ruboi villages in Bokkos LGA, Plateau State in successive attacks of Sunday night 26 and Monday morning 27 January by bandits is another sad commentary that is negativing all efforts at peace building in the state.

“The renewed escalation of deadly attacks on host communities raises questions on the state of security in the state. Only last week, Kombun village in Mangu LGA was attacked and now, it is Kwattas and Ruboi villages in neighboring Bokkos LGA.

“Plateau citizens are now in double jeopardy. Away from home they are not safe, at home in their ancestral neighborhoods they are not safe! What a tragedy,” Senator Gyang laments.

The lawmaker notes with concern how the renewed attacks are coming on the heels of the abduction and killing of Plateau citizens by Boko Haram.

While condemning the Kwattas and Ruboi attacks in strong terms, Senator Gyang urged Nigeria’s security agencies to live up to their constitutional responsibilities of securing citizens and to deal decisively with bandits bent on displacing and vacating Plateau citizens and host communities from their ancestral homes.