From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi has declared that people opposed to the ban on open grazing as contemplated by southern states want killings to continue.

The governor made the declaration while speaking at the Presidential Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has said the resolve to ban open grazing by southern governors is equivalent to prohibiting spare parts trading in the North.

Reactimg to the Attorney General’s comment, Governor Umahi said those who hold that view misunderstand the situation.

According to him, the South has no grazing routes, noting that allowing cattle to move freely would mean trespassing on people’s property, and adding that the crises and killings are what led to the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The Ebonyi governor called for the funding on cattle ranches through the Federation Account, observing that while many northern states are ready for ranching, the idea is being sabotaged.