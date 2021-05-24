From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Onu Nwaeze Prince, has claimed that majority of those who fought for the emergence of the party in 2015, have been forgotten.

Prince said the situation has further deepen the internal wrangling rocking the party, and warned that if not addressed on time, it would wallow the structure of the party.

The former APC senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South said: “It has become pertinent giving to recent happenings and what seemingly has become practice in our great party,All Progressives Congress (APC) that the National Leadership of the party as led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni is bring to caution on the urgency to jettison the groups that fused Up to form the APC.

“The APC notwithstanding her status in our polity as a governing party no doubt has become a shadow of itself due to indifferences and Power play amongst the groups of member party’s that birthed the party.

“Also, this indifferences which has resulted to unnecessary clamour and bad blood within the party has the capacity to destroy the party into extinction after the Administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.

“As a leader and committed party man, I find it disappointing the level of discord and mistrust in the party which resulted from this undue fight for supremacy amongst the groups. We must not allow predictions of our great party coming to an end after president Buhari’s Presidency to become a reality for it is wiser to look for a black goat in the morning than in the night.

“The party leadership is therefore invited to bury this existing entitlement even as the party prepare for her Congresses. No such preferences should be uphold henceforth even in considerations for appointment in government and the presidency need to take note for the sake of our party.

“APC has come to stay and it is imperative we all come to terms that what brought us together is greater than what seeks to divide us as a party. For the party to continue to remain the ruling Party in our country, efforts must be made to arrest and bury this trend.”