People living with disabilities in Kaduna North senatorial district are benefitting from the Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari empowerment programme as he officially flagged off a skills acquisition and capacity building programme for them today.

The programme which is in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) draws beneficiaries from all the eight local government areas in the zone.

They are expected to also benefit from/with starter packs to enable them to own their businesses at the end of the 2-week intensive training in leather works.

In his address, the senator, who was represented by Prof Abdullahi Musa Soba, urged participants to put in efforts in skills learnt as the sky would be their limit.

He further urged NILEST management to impact skills on the trainees to make them productive.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the senator for the gesture towards physically challenged while assuring him of good output at the end of the programme.