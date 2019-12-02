Sola Ojo, Kaduna

People with disability in Kaduna State has appealed to government to fulfill a promise made to them seven years ago during the administration Ramalan Yero.

Executive Director, Improvement in Respect To Social Status of The Disabled, Mr. Micah Shabi, said the state government had in 2012, during the commemoration of international day for persons with disability, promised provision of vehicle to enable them move around to create empowerment awareness for people in this category.

The United Nations has set aside December 3 every year for persons with disability.

Micah, who reminded the representative of the wife of the Governor, Hadiza Ummi, about the promise, during the commemoration of persons with disability day at popular Arewa House, Kaduna, thanked the government of Nasir El-Rufai for the attention given to persons with disability in terms of employment, education and bill of people with disability in the state.