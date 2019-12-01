People with disability in Kaduna State had appealed to the State Government to fulfill a promise made to them seven years ago during the administration Ramalan Yero as governor.

Executive Director, Improvement In Respect To Social Status of The Disabled, Mr. Micah Shabi hinted that, the state government had in 2012, during the commemoration of international day for persons with disability, promised provision of vehicle to enable them move around to create empowerment awareness for people in this category.

The United Nations had set aside December 3 every year for persons with disability and this year’s theme is “Future is accessible” but with right skills and education.

Micah, who reminded the representative of the wife of the Governor, Hadiza Ummi, about the promise, during the commemoration of persons with disability day at popular Arewa House, Kaduna, appreciated the State Government under the administration of Nasir El-Rufai for the attention given to persons with disability in terms of employment, education and bill of people with disability in the state.

“I will also like to draw our attention to the activities of this organization and to inform you that we cannot accomplish all our noble goals by sitting in one place; we have to move around.

“Sometime in 2012, in a gathering like this, the Government of Kaduna State pledged a vehicle for us but up till now, it is still a pledge. If there is anything that can be done whether individually or collectively, we will highly appreciate,” he pleaded.

Speaking on the theme for the year, “Future is Accessible”, a gender expert, Dr. Rakiya Shonekan, urged the state governments to domesticate the disability Act signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

According to her, “The he challenges these people are facing are many. But, those challenges can be overcome through inclusion in national planning. They must be included by government by way of implementing laws and policies that affect them so they can have a sense of belonging.

“There must be domestication of the Act and policies. We are hopeful that the one in Kaduna State which is under a review will be passed and implemented soon.

In a remark, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, Comrade Adamu Yusuf expressed optimism that, the State Government was equal to the task quickly added that “I know what the Governor and his wife can do when it comes to issue of the welfare of people with disability.”

Photo: Cross section of people and students with special needs commemorating this year’s international day for PWD in Kaduna