From Okwe Obi, Abuja

People living with disability under the aegis of Voice of Disability Initiative (VDI) have decried the perennial discrimination meted out to them at all levels of governments.

The group’s Executive Director, Edeh Chinyere, a legal practitioner, who spoke yesterday at a one-day sensitisation workshop in Abuja, called on the Federal Government to implement the newly assented Disability Rights Act to curb the incidence of marginalization and disenfranchisement.

Chinyere urged the government to review the educational curriculum to allow the physically challenged have access to quality education.

She, therefore, appealed to private organizations to establish private inclusive schools to enhance knowledge sharing and capacity development.