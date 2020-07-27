Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has sounded a note of warning to those plotting to rig the October 10 governorship election, saying the people will resist them.

Jegede, who recently won the PDP ticket, gave the note of caution while featuring on a live programme on a private radio station, Crest FM, Akure.

According to him, a recent revelation by the former secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, that Jegede was robbed of victory by the All Progressives Congress (APC) power brokers, and that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu did not win in that election, was instructive.

Abegunde had resigned from Akeredolu’s government in protest, shortly after the state’s Deputy Governor, Agbooola Ajayi, defected from the APC to the PDP.

Warning that the people would not allow a repeat of the 2016 experience, Jegede said: “Ondo is not a conquered people or territory; so if you are coming to the state to rig, stop at the boundary.

“This is because our people have learned from that experience and are now on their toes, to resist any attempt by anybody to subvert their will.

“I have known Abegunde for a long time and I know he was saying the truth when he said Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election; that it was rigged for him.”

Meanwhile, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, has said Jegede would be given a free hand to pick his running mate.

He said the PDP would not impose any candidate on him but respect his choice.

Secondus said running with Ajayi could be an advantage because of the support he (Ajayi) enjoys.

“We will actually look at the possibility of Jegede running with Ajayi. However, you know the two camps must agree to work together. That is the most important thing. Members of the party in the state will also decide as well,” he said.