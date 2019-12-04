Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Peoples Club of Nigeria International (PCNI), Onitsha branch, has called on Igbo all over the world to remain indivisible by loving themselves in spite of socio-economic challenges.

The call was made yesterday during the 17th induction of new members and fund raising of N12 million for purchase of club’s AC-Coaster Bus at PCNI House, Nkpor.

The club sympathised with the Ochanja Market Traders, who were victims of the petrol tanker fire; the PCNI plans to raise special fund to assist them.

The PCNI National Vice-President, Charles Udeh, urged Ndi-Igbo at home and in The Diaspora to remain united and love one another anywhere they found themselves.

“There is lack of love among Ndigbo. If Igbos should embrace love, everything will be okay. When there is love, you can help your brother in need. Together we progress,’’ Udeh said.

PCNI Chairman, Onitsha branch, John Onwuazor, urged victims of Ochanja market to be courageous.

“PCNI helps people; we just visited some orphanages including the home of the disabled, Ozubulu. We intend to raise fund to support the fire victims. We are using this induction to address the leadership issues at the national level. PCNI has enjoyed phenomenal growth. We can boast of 26 branches overseas and 22 branches in Nigeria.”