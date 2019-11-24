With a perfect fusion of singing, dancing, spoken word and acting, audiences were taken on a thrilling journey down the memory lane at the People’s Hero live show last weekend, as different groups performed artistic pieces centred around the origin of the Igbo market days like Eke, Orio, Afor and Nkwo in a tales by moonlight setting.

The 20 finalists had been divided into five groups of four persons each comprising a dancer, singer, actor and spoken work artiste. The groups, Agwu, Obidike, Obinwanne, Ofuobi and Ichekwu were all given a task to work with the theme: ‘Egwu-Onwa’ known in English as ‘Tales by Moonlight’ to create stories around the Igbo market days with each art playing significant role.

Each group performed to thrill the audience and impress the judges who were very demanding and expected nothing short of excellent performances. The judges expected rich delivery of Igbo culture creatively expressed in the four arts. At the end of the performances, two of the three judges rated the Ofuobi group the best for the night and urged other groups to work harder and improve their skills.

Two of the judges who were part of the audition process admitted the performance by each group was impressive, as each person seemed to have worked hard to improve their skills. Rachael Okonkwo said there was a huge difference between the performance at the audition and the live shows, noting that the contestants have become more confident and creative in their arts. She commended the coach, Segun Adefila for a great job training the talents.

No eviction happened at the show as all the groups were pardoned and urged to go back to the drawing tables and improve on their performances. The show is getting fiercer as eviction may commence from next week. The People’s Hero continues this Saturday on MTV Base by 9pm and a repeat broadcast every Wednesday by 9pm

It will also air on STV at 6pm on Wednesdays, NTA Onitsha by 6pm on Sundays, NTA Enugu at 6pm on Sundays, Orient TV Owerri by 6pm on Sundays and AIT Port Harcourt by 9pm every Tuesday.