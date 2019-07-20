Readers’ Platform’s latest literary workshop in Surulere, Lagos, themed, ‘Perspective’, the focus was on self-development by students using the internet to improve intellectuality and their employability.

The keynote speaker, Mr Peter Ovbeibor, postulated that the ability of an individual to use his imaginative mind to see and understand what lies ahead and to prepare to take advantage of it, as it is the key to development. “The reason the country is where it is is because many do not see clearly as well as, not open-minded to think wide and implement for the good of society,” he argued. Ovbeibor blamed the government for her poor perspective towards education.

His submission: “The people in charge of our educational system should have a broad view of what education is about. If we have enough universities today, Nigerians would not be writing JAMB three to four times. For the lack of the full picture of what they want to deliver, they give us piece-meal. If University of Lagos (Unilag) has Badagry campus, Epe Campus or has Agege campus for courses that do not require much, Nigerians would be riding bicycles to school from their homes. Someone doing a course like business administration from any of these areas should be able to school at his nearest campus instead of coming to Akoka.

If half a million Nigerians write JAMB seeking admission from Unilag, the school admits only 20,000, what will happen to the rest? They will have to write another JAMB next year, meaning more money for JAMB and to the frustration of the student. Meanwhile, as they are waiting, more students are joining the train of admission seekers.

He further avowed that: “All the people that invented things you enjoy today was built first on imagination. The head can create anything imaginable. There are people who look at something and think of ways to make it better. You are the only one that can limit yourself. As you keep thinking, you come into illumination and enlightenment to establish an idea that will benefit many.”

He regretted that the educational system is not helping matter. “There are very few graduates who can write a feasibility report and most students with 2.1 do not have content. Going to school has become a routine in Africa particularly in Nigeria. Many students do not know why they are in school.”

Though the country’s leadership has become faulty, he enjoined students not to allow errors of planning by the government to hinder them. “Education is about enlightenment and today there are books and there is the internet. To be enlightened requires to research things out by yourself. In his words: Today, we have books and internet, explore it,” he said.

Ojedele Oluwaseun, the convener of the group, affirmed that the activities of Readers’ Platform are geared towards the illumination of the mind for transformation and nation-building.