Soft drink giants, Pepsi, have announced sponsorship support for the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day. The event will hold at the Ikeja Golf Club on April 23.

This was disclosed in a statement released in Lagos yesterday by the organisers.

According to Flykite Productions, the event organisers, over a hundred golfers from golf clubs across the country to be selected from over 500 registrants, will participate at the event, where golfers will play with only four clubs and a putter and winners will emerge via a stroke play format.

Flykite Productions also disclosed that the first prize at the event is a business class flight ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel, while the second prize is a business class ticket to Kigali, Rwanda, for a weekend stay at five-star hotel. The third prize is a weekend stay at a five-star hotel in Lagos.

Akin Areola, Chairman, 2nd edition of DStv Premium Golf Day Organising Committee, expressed delight at the sponsorship support provided by DStv and Pepsi, saying it marks them out as genuine supporters of sports in general, golf in particular as well as healthy living in the country.