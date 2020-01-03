Nation’s favourite soft drink, Pepsi, really refreshed Nigerians in December 2019. The brand was indeed a huge part of their pop-culture with its numerous activities and support of some of the coolest shows in the country.

Courtesy of Pepsi, pop enthusiasts will forever remember December 2019 as the “Dettiest” in the history of Nigerian entertainment industry. Check it out:

Livespot X Festival

On December 7, 2019, Livespot X Festival was sponsored by Pepsi and headlined by international superstar and Grammy award-winning rapper, Cardi B, who was in Nigeria for the first time.

The show was held at Eko Atlantic Energy City, Victoria Island, Lagos and featured some of Africa’s biggest acts including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Niniola and Wande Coal.

DJ Xclusive Live: All White Party

The DJ Xclusive Live show was also one of Pepsi’s sponsored events in December. It was held on December 14 at Spice Route, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hosted by DJ Xclusive and refreshed by Pepsi, the shindig also featured music across various genres, served hot by DJ Xclusive himself, including others like DJ Dotwine and DJ Tantrick.

Wizkid Live In Concert

Sensational music star, Wizkid also known as Starboy, was live in concert in Abuja on December 14, 2019, thrilling his fans to an entertainment rollercoaster. In just one night that can’t be forgotten in a hurry, Wizkid made history, performing a line up of some of his chart-topping songs to the delight of the guests. The show was held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja and was refreshed by Pepsi.

Burna Boy Live In Concert

Music star and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, was live in Abuja for his concert on December 15, 2019. Held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja and refreshed by Pepsi, the event had guests treated to an unforgettable experience.

Cactus on the Roof

Celebrity disc jockey, DJ Cuppy turned up the heat for ‘Detty December’ as she hosted the 2019 edition of her hugely anticipated tropical rooftop party series, Cactus on the Roof.

Held at the Wings Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event was a full house of party-loving people, who came all out to have the best of fun. Cuppy delivered the best vibes with her deejay line up, which included DJ Neptune, DJ Prince, Mercedes Benson, and Paranomal DJ.

There were also appearances from other celebrities like Broda Shaggi, VJ Adams, DJ Xclusive, DJ Caise, Paul O, Mike, Big Brother Naija winner; Mercy Lambo and former housemates like Ike, Khafi and Ghedoni.

DJ Spinall: Party Of Your Dreams

Held on December 16, the show of popular disc jockey, DJ Spinall played out as the dream party of everyone who attended.

Teni Live In Concert: The Billionaire Experience

The city of Lagos got an electrifying performance from the great Makanaki herself: Teni the Entertainer, with her concert tagged: “The Billionaire Experience”. At the show, Teni delighted her fans to hit songs like Billionaire, For Your Sake, Uyo Meyo and lots more. The concert also featured performances from a host of guest artistes.

Sponsored by Pepsi, the event was held at the prestigious Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 16, 2019. Despite the fact that it held on a Monday as against the weekend, the concert was certified by the attendees as an unforgettable experience.

Flytime Festival: Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged

The spirits of Nigerians were lifted at the Pepsi sponsored Rhythm Unplugged held at Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 20, 2019. It was a show to be remembered for a long time.

Flytime Festival 2019: BoysIIMen

International American male group, BoyIIMen gave a thrilling performance at the Day 2 of Flytime Festival. The event was held at Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 26, 2019.

Alte Party With Meghan Thee Stallion

Nigerian artistes were lined up to showcase their unique sounds at the Day 3 of Flytime Festival with the hottest girl of the summer, American rapper, singer and songwriter; Megan Thee Stallion headlining the event. It was held at Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 22, 2019,

Flytime Festival: Tiwa Savage

It was definitely “Everything Savage” with African Bad Gyal, Tiwa Savage at the Day 4 of Flytime Festival. Concertgoers were treated to a mind-blowing experience as the African queen of Afro-pop took everyone back in time with songs like Love Me, Kele Kele Love to the recent chart topper, 49-99. The show took place at Eko Convention Center of Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 23, 2019.

All Black Everything Party

The 2019 edition of the “All Black Everything” party was a bold and expressive celebration of life and excellence. Held on Christmas Day at Landmark Centre, Lagos, it was indeed more than just a party.

Flytime Festival: Burna Boy

Christmas 2019 was one to remember, as Flytime Promotions hosted fun lovers to a concert like no other, with Burna Boy performing live.

The African music giant and Grammy-nominee, Burna Boy was the headline artiste for the last day of the 5-day music festival.

Warri Live

Organisers of one of the biggest concerts/shows in Nigeria nay Africa, ‘Warri Again’ kept to their promises to make the 2019 edition bigger and better. The event held on December 27.

More shows

Pepsi indeed made sure December 2019 was the “dettiest” of all by sponsoring five other shows across the country, for the end of the year entertainment of Nigerians.

Leveraging on the great taste of Pepsi, the aim was basically to deepen the brand’s affinity in music, and to further drive a top-of-the-mind awareness of Nigerians through Pepsi’s world-class ambassadors and their world-class events.

Pepsi is a premium brand of Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd; makers of other soft drinks such as 7-Up, Mirinda, Teem and Mountain Dew.