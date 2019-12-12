Merit Ibe

As part of its end-of-year activities in placing the consumers at the forefront of its brand awareness initiatives, Pepsi has unveiled its campaign for December, tagged: “We Got Taste”.

Marketing Manager, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye said the Pepsi December campaign is a long line of events that would exhibit the true character of the taste that Pepsi stands for, through the intrinsic taste of the pop soda, the dynamic brand ambassadors, and the array of concerts planned out. ‘All these have been put together to give Nigerians the ultimate taste experience this December,” he said.

Ogunleye said the new campaign which has been premiered on the digital platform received huge applauds from consumers on the various social media platforms.

“Pepsi, over the years has owned December with music +football events, which have become a driving force. As a brand, we are in the forefront of driving contemporary pop culture, and we have done this again and again and that’s the spirit of what our brand is about,” he said.

He said Pepsi would play host to some of the best shows, parties and concerts. “Livespot X Festival featuring Cardi B, Star Boy Wizkid, and Burna Boy are set to thrill our consumers. We also have MeganTheStallion, Teni ‘The Billionaire Experience’ Tiwa Savage with ‘Savage Experience’ Pepsi ‘Star Boy’s Wizkid Live Concert.’ Also are popular Disk Jockeys like DJ Cuppy’s ‘Cactus at the Roof Party’ DJ Xclusive’s ‘All White Party’ and DJ Spinall’s ‘Party of your Dreams’.