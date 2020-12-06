In some people, the sphincter between the stomach and esophagus does not work as well as it should. This allows acid to seep into the esophagus – called acid reflux, where it can cause pain and irritation.

Not every one with acid reflux suffers from heart burn, and some people with heart burn symptoms, do not actually have acid reflux, but may have some other conditions causing the pain.

The hallmark of acid reflux is heart burn – a painful burning sensation in the middle of the chest. Heart burn typically strikes after meals and can last several hours. The discomfort may be worse after bending over or lying down. Other symptoms of severe acid reflux, include a sour – tasting fluid in the back of the throat, difficulty in swallowing, or feeling that food is stuck in the chest or throat.

A chronic cough or asthma attacks can also be caused by acid reflux. A description of heart burn symptom, is usually all that is needed to diagnose acid reflux.

Any one can develop heartburn, but certain life style factors affect how well the sphincter works, as well as the amount of acid produced by the stomach. People who are overweight, eat large meals, wear tight fitting clothes, or smoke, tend to suffer acid reflux.

Do you wake with a sore throat, cough or bitter taste in your mouth? It could be night time acid reflux. In addition to sleep disturbances, night time reflux may raise the risk of esophageal damage.

You may be able to manage mild heartburn with a few changes to your daily routine. Start by eating smaller meals. Finish dinner at least three to four hours before bedtime, avoid late night snacks.

Watch what you eat, because some foods are known to exacerbate heart-burn, and aggravate peptic ulcer disease, by bringing additional acid into the stomach, or by relaxing the lower esophageal sphincter. Everything is individualised, so avoid foods that give you heartburns. Also watch what you drink.