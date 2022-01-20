By Henry Uche

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has called on the National Council on Establishment (NCE) to stop what it termed discrimination against its members, by taking a firm stand to reinforce the implementation of the circulars of the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) of August 2011.

In a statement delivered by the president of PSN, Pharm. Cyril Usifoh, the society expressed dissatisfaction over the way NCE was handling the implementation of the approved circular establishing the pharmacist consultant cadre.

According to him, there were attempts to create unnecessary distractions for the pharmacists consultancy cadre, which had fulfilled all established tenets of due process from the NCE, HOSOF and the FMoH as they issued enabling circulars for unhindered implementation of the cadre.

“The NCE is called upon to uphold the mode of implementation already clearly and unambiguously documented in the circular, no. FMH/FDS/CSPTH/1/95 of August 2, 2021. this circular clarified the mode of applicability and full implementation of the consultant pharmacist cadre in Nigeria. The principle is grounded in lateral conversion, which ensures seniority is maintained and never compromised, especially for those already in the directorate cadre,” PSN said.

The society stressed that all other pharmacists in the rank of chief pharmacists and below who pass the Part II final examinations of the WAPCP would simply advance to the directorate cadre, subsequently, saying that the pharmacists consultant cadre has been a tortuous path to travel from 2011 till date, “We call on the NCE to stop the propensities of professional groups who are aided by godfathers in the establishment to seek professional development for their kith and kin, but recommend stagnation in knowledge base for all others concerned, contrary to global best practice in healthcare.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

They affirmed that the release of the circular on consultant pharmacist cadre followed due process and fulfilled all the requirements as stipulated by the National Council on Establishment.

“Despite the flawless process that engendered the approval of the cadre, it remains a sad testimony that only the UCH, Ibadan, and about two other FHIs, as well as the Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria have complied with the circular of the OHCSF and the FMoH to implement the new consultant pharmacists cadre. It is apparent that some key chieftains of the FMoH have colluded with the CEOs of the FHIs to attempt to jeopardize the pharmacist consultant cadre,” they said.

“NCE is called upon to note that there is no challenge with the mode of implementation of the approved pharmacist consultant cadre. It is important to submit that the fresh memo of the FMoH is a tactical submission and approval of the FMoH to catalyse the usurpation of the collective authorization, rights and privileges of pharmacists and the generality of all health workers in Nigeria.

“We sound a note of caution yet again that the NMA is a mere professional association like many other existing associations in the health sector. It is not an employer of labour, regulatory body or autonomous organ of government, which dictates what the benefit packages of any group of stakeholders in the health sector should or should not be in arithmetical or other known measures,” they asseverated.