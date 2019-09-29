Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The provost of Federal College of Education, Okene, Dr Umar Hassan has said the perennial acute water problem hitherto experienced by students and staff of the institution has now been finally put to rest as adequate water facilities have been provided in the campus.

The provost while conducting newsmen around the campus at the weekend on a guilded tour of projects he embarked upon in the last two years said his critical development agenda was to ensure that the welfare of students and staff were not compromised by ensuring that the college environment was made conducive and well secured for teaching and learning.

Dr Hassan said inspite of paucity of funds, he has been able to provide two capital projects; namely: the construction of blocks of female hostel and the construction of administrative building, which he said would put an end to the lingering problem of acute office accommodation confronting the non-teaching staff.

Aside from this, the provost disclosed that in the last two years in office, he was able to attention some projects to the school which include the construction of one-storey building complex for the Department of Early Childhood Care, Primary Adult and Non formal Education and construction of another eight classroom block complex.

He also said the construction of a twin 200 seater auditorium and construction one-storey building for school of languages lecturers’ offices and two VIP toilets with bore facilities had also been completed.

The provost said he was able to personally attract some other projects to the institution aside from Tetfund interventions which include the erection of 45 solar-powered street lights , drilling of motorized boreholes in the staff quarters and one each at the male and female hostels.

He also said an asphalt overlay on a 1.2 km stretch of road network was also provided within the campus while he also attracted a philantropist who donated three tricyle motor bike to the institution.

The provost who said his administration policy trust could only be effectively and efficiently delivered with a well trained work force said a sizeable numbers of teaching and non-teaching staff had been sponsored for further studies both at home and abroad.

Dr Hassan who said FCE Okene was the cheapest in the country in terms of the fees paid, however said the institution was one of the best in terms quality of education rendered and the learning environment provided.