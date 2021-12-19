By Christy Anyanwu

Is there anything worse than a strapless bra that won’t stay in place? These types slip down, dig in, and just don’t fit properly. However, there are fundamental things you ought to check while shopping for strapless bra.

Follow these tips to get that perfect bra that perfect fits.

•Check the band. Is it snug? Really, 85% of the fit should come from the band.

•Check your wedding or party dress style and make sure you choose a strapless option that goes with the dress.

•Check that the ‘girls’ are contained well in the cup.

•Wear the dress with the bra, to check the fit if possible before your event.

•Take the jump test in the bra and see if it’s in place.

•Culled Brief Essentials