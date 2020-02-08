Vivian Onyebukwa

Valentine’s Day is here again, and it is the perfect time to put on a cute outfit and hit the town.

Whether you’re going out on a romantic date, or an outing with close friends, here are some style ideas that will steal your heart.

•A flirty ruffle skirt

If you want to look girly, wear some ruffles. It look festive and chic when you wear a black ruffle skirt with a sweet pink top.

•Head-to-toe red

Going full red is an obvious Valentine’s Day choice. Top it up with your accessories to shake up the monochromatic look.

•Little black dress

Little black dress has remained in fashion for a long time. It is a dress that goes with everything. Style it with a long-line blazer and slip-on flats for a comfy, cool look.

• A thigh-high sexy slit dress

If there’s one trend that’s always in, it’s thigh-high slits. Try it this season; it is sexy and chic. Pair it with pointed heels or wedges as per your comfort but make sure you go for heels. The heels work well with the slit and will make your legs look longer. Also, if you want to show off a little but not too much then you can pair your high-slit dress or skirt with boots.

•Sultry slips or camisole

There is nothing sexier than a slip dress or silk camisole. Add it to the list of Valentine’s Day options.