Wolfsburg are top of the 2021/2022 Bundesliga with the division’s only 100 per cent record after beating RB Leipzig 1-0 on Sunday, thanks to Jerome Roussillon’s goal.

Full-back Roussillon surged into the penalty box and was ideally placed to convert when RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi could only palm a cross into his path in the 52nd minute.

It was a win Wolfsburg just about deserved and occurred simultaneously to the second round draw for the German Cup.

That was a competition they were booted out of for making too many substitutions in their first round win.

Wolfsburg lead the table on nine points, two ahead of three clubs, including champions Bayern Munich.

Last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig have only one win so far and host Bayern Munich in their next game after the international break.

Results and standings:

