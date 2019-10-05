Call it Peri Peri Chicken or Piri Piri Chicken, this is a very popular Portuguese chicken recipe. It is prepared with marinade made with African bird’s eye chilli also known as Piri Piri. This is how the name came about.

Ingredients

•African bird’s eye chili peppers

•Cilantro

•Garlic (Minced)

•Vegetable oil

•White vinegar

•Limes (Juiced)

•Salt

•Seasoning cubes

•Fresh ground black pepper

•Chicken breast (Cut in half)

•Chicken leg quarters with skin

Directions

•Mince the chili and place into a mixing bowl. Add cilantro, garlic, vegetable oil, vinegar, lime juice, salt, seasoning cubes, and black pepper; They all form piri piri sauce.

•Mix the piri piri sauce well. Place chicken breasts and legs into a resellable plastic bag.

Pour in piri piri sauce, seal the bag, and shake gently to completely cover chicken.

•When you’re done marinating, transfer the chicken onto a roasting tray, rub with some more marinade.

•Add some onion slices, and put the bag in the refrigerator to marinate at least 4 hours.

•Remove the bag from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before cooking to allow chicken to come to room temperature.

•Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

•Remove chicken from the bag; discard bag and cilantro.

•Cook chicken on the preheated grill, rotating as necessary to cook evenly for about 25 minutes or, until lightly browned and cooked throughly.