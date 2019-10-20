Saka Olarenwaju, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Cabinet/Special Services matters has appealed to the Federal Government to allocate more funds to Defence and Security.

Olarenwaju, who represented Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, made the appeal at the closing of the Small Arms Firing Exercise (SAFEX) organised by the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 400 naval officers participated in the SAFEX held from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19 in Owode, Ogun.

He said that though the Federal Government was trying its best, but urged it to do more, saying that the personnel needed to be well renumerated judging by their commitment to protect the country.

“I share your feelings, especially the operations department of the Nigeria Navy. I now see what the army are facing and that is why I am calling on the Federal Government to please put more funding to security corridor.

“The personnel need to be well renumerated, the Federal Government is trying but I appeal to them to do more.

“That is why the governor of Ogun has been doing his best to ensure regular logistics for the military and other security personnel in the state, ” he said.

He also commended the Nigeria Navy for organising the exercise, saying that he was optimistic that the it would enhance performance and the efficiency of the personnel.

NAN also reports that in the 2020 budget, a sum of N100 billion was allocated to defence compared to 2019 where N436 billion was allocated.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, represented by the Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Muritala Bashir implored the personnel not to forget what they had learnt.

“I will like to urge us that whatever we have learnt from this exercise, please, let it register because these are the skills you will need to apply when the need arises.

“Apart from the skills that must have been sharpened, we should be able to go a step further at our individual time to see how we can strip and assemble these weapons.

“Because during operation, these weapons could dissappoint and it is not enough for you to drop the weapon and stop firing.

“As a personnel, find out what the problem is, strip the weapon and assemble and continue,” he said.

Daji said that he was optimistic that the objective of the exercise to build capacity, sharpen skills in weapon handling proficiency had been achieved.

“The objective of this exercise is to build our capacity, sharpen our skills in weapon handling and see how we can calibrate it with our effort in proper weapon handling and management.

“And this is against the backdrop that we are having numerous security challenges which has reinstated more increasing involvement of the Nigerian Navy in internal operations.

“Which originally has not been a turf that is familiar for the Nigerian Navy personnel, so, it is indeed an opportunity for us to see how we can maximise the benefits and deliverables that come with the exercise,” he said. (NAN)