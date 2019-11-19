Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A family of four died in a fire, which engulfed their residence at the Quararafa Quarters in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, yesterday.

According to a witness, the fire, which started at about 2am, trapped the family of Mr. Seker Akaa, an acting Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Science and Technology.

Akaa was said to have been burnt to death with his wife and two children before the arrival of the Fire Service, which eventually quenched the fire around 5.30am.

Although the cause of the fire was not known at the time of this report, sources said the fire started from the living room but when the occupants of the house woke up they couldn’t find their way out of the burning house due to heavy locks on the doors.

Deputy Governor of the state, Benson Abounu, was one of the early callers at the scene.

When contacted, police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the report, adding that four people died in the inferno.